The No. 22 Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cavaliers have a 46.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Huskies' opponents have made.
  • Virginia is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 321st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Cavaliers sit at 310th.
  • The Cavaliers score 7.7 fewer points per game (68) than the Huskies give up (75.7).
  • When Virginia puts up more than 75.7 points, it is 4-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Virginia posted 68.6 points per game last year at home, which was 2.9 more points than it averaged in away games (65.7).
  • The Cavaliers ceded 56.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.6).
  • In home games, Virginia sunk one fewer threes per game (6.6) than in road games (7.6). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to away from home (38.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Texas A&M W 59-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Syracuse W 84-62 John Paul Jones Arena
12/5/2023 North Carolina Central W 77-47 John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Northeastern - John Paul Jones Arena
12/19/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
12/27/2023 Morgan State - John Paul Jones Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.