The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Northeastern matchup.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Virginia vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Betting Trends

Virginia is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, three out of the Cavaliers' nine games have gone over the point total.

Northeastern has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Huskies games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this year.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Virginia is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (32nd in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (27th).

The Cavaliers' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).

Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.