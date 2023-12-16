The Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia vs. Northeastern matchup.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Northeastern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Moneyline Northeastern Moneyline
BetMGM Virginia (-17.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Virginia (-17.5) 127.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia vs. Northeastern Betting Trends

  • Virginia is 6-3-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Cavaliers' nine games have gone over the point total.
  • Northeastern has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • Huskies games have gone over the point total six out of seven times this year.

Virginia Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Virginia is five spots lower based on its national championship odds (32nd in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (27th).
  • The Cavaliers' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the start of the season (+8000).
  • Virginia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

