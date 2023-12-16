Can we count on Virginia Tech to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Virginia Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Virginia Tech ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 1-0 NR NR 68

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Virginia Tech's best wins

Virginia Tech defeated the Boise State Broncos (No. 46 in the RPI) in an 82-75 win on November 23 -- its signature win of the season. Hunter Cattoor tallied a team-high 18 points with three rebounds and one assist in the game against Boise State.

Next best wins

73-51 at home over Vermont (No. 104/RPI) on December 16

71-62 over Iowa State (No. 125/RPI) on November 24

98-76 at home over Wofford (No. 183/RPI) on November 19

71-50 at home over Valparaiso (No. 320/RPI) on December 9

75-68 at home over Louisville (No. 338/RPI) on December 3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Virginia Tech has one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 19th-most in the country. But it also has three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the ninth-most.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Based on the RPI, the Hokies have five wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Virginia Tech gets the 63rd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Hokies have 14 games left against teams over .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Of VA Tech's 20 remaining games this year, it has seven upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Virginia Tech's next game

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies vs. American Eagles

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. American Eagles Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Virginia Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.