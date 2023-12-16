The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information

Virginia Players to Watch

  • Reece Beekman: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Ryan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 2.8 BLK
  • Isaac McKneely: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Andrew Rohde: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jacob Groves: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northeastern Players to Watch

Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison

Virginia Rank Virginia AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank
315th 66.9 Points Scored 74.6 192nd
2nd 54.0 Points Allowed 76.0 287th
320th 29.3 Rebounds 30.4 293rd
302nd 7.4 Off. Rebounds 8.9 198th
207th 7.1 3pt Made 6.6 255th
87th 15.0 Assists 13.4 173rd
8th 8.3 Turnovers 12.7 238th

