Virginia vs. Northeastern December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (4-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Northeastern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Virginia Players to Watch
- Reece Beekman: 12.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Ryan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.6 STL, 2.8 BLK
- Isaac McKneely: 11.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Andrew Rohde: 7.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jacob Groves: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northeastern Players to Watch
Virginia vs. Northeastern Stat Comparison
|Virginia Rank
|Virginia AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|315th
|66.9
|Points Scored
|74.6
|192nd
|2nd
|54.0
|Points Allowed
|76.0
|287th
|320th
|29.3
|Rebounds
|30.4
|293rd
|302nd
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|198th
|207th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.6
|255th
|87th
|15.0
|Assists
|13.4
|173rd
|8th
|8.3
|Turnovers
|12.7
|238th
