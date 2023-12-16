The Wofford Terriers (6-4) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak at the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Wofford Scoring Comparison

  • The Terriers put up an average of 66.8 points per game, just three more points than the 63.8 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
  • Wofford is 4-2 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
  • Virginia is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers put up 78.9 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 57.5 the Terriers allow.
  • Virginia has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 57.5 points.
  • Wofford has a 6-2 record when allowing fewer than 78.9 points.
  • This year the Cavaliers are shooting 38.9% from the field, 4.3% higher than the Terriers concede.
  • The Terriers' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.6 higher than the Cavaliers have conceded.

Virginia Leaders

  • Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG%
  • Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)
  • Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)
  • Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

Virginia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/30/2023 Missouri W 87-81 John Paul Jones Arena
12/3/2023 @ La Salle W 94-73 Tom Gola Arena
12/6/2023 Rider W 78-51 John Paul Jones Arena
12/16/2023 Wofford - John Paul Jones Arena
12/21/2023 Fordham - John Paul Jones Arena
12/31/2023 NC State - John Paul Jones Arena

