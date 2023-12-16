Saturday's game at John Paul Jones Arena has the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) squaring off against the Wofford Terriers (6-4) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 79-57 win, as our model heavily favors Virginia.

The Cavaliers won their last matchup 78-51 against Rider on Wednesday.

Virginia vs. Wofford Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Virginia vs. Wofford Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 79, Wofford 57

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Schedule Analysis

When the Cavaliers took down the Missouri Tigers, who are ranked No. 111 in our computer rankings, on November 30 by a score of 87-81, it was their best win of the season thus far.

The Cavaliers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Virginia is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

Virginia 2023-24 Best Wins

87-81 at home over Missouri (No. 111) on November 30

74-49 at home over Campbell (No. 164) on November 12

81-59 over Tulane (No. 165) on November 24

76-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 219) on November 8

80-51 at home over William & Mary (No. 221) on November 15

Virginia Leaders

Camryn Taylor: 14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG%

14.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 43.6 FG% Kymora Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.8 FG%, 21.3 3PT% (10-for-47) Jillian Brown: 8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21)

8.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 9.5 3PT% (2-for-21) Alexia Smith: 5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) London Clarkson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers' +136 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.9 points per game (42nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.8 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

