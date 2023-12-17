Who’s the Best Team in the A-10? See our Weekly A-10 Power Rankings
Who is the team to beat at the top of the A-10 this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you what you need to know about each team.
A-10 Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Dayton
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-5
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 47th
- Last Game: W 82-68 vs Cincinnati
Next Game
- Opponent: Oakland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Saint Joseph's (PA)
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
- Overall Rank: 59th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th
- Last Game: W 83-58 vs Iona
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. Duquesne
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 23-7
- Overall Rank: 64th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 119th
- Last Game: W 68-59 vs Saint Peter's
Next Game
- Opponent: Bradley
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
4. VCU
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 22-9
- Overall Rank: 69th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 46th
- Last Game: W 87-78 vs Temple
Next Game
- Opponent: Maryland-Eastern Shore
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. UMass
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 23-5
- Overall Rank: 78th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 254th
- Last Game: W 87-79 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Georgia Tech
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
6. Richmond
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 20-11
- Overall Rank: 93rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
- Last Game: W 64-56 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Opponent: Buffalo
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Saint Bonaventure
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 18-12
- Overall Rank: 96th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
- Last Game: L 64-54 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Opponent: Binghamton
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. George Mason
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 104th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 191st
- Last Game: W 62-54 vs Loyola (MD)
Next Game
- Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Davidson
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 113th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st
- Last Game: W 98-63 vs Lynchburg
Next Game
- Opponent: South Carolina Upstate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Loyola Chicago
- Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 14-16
- Overall Rank: 123rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 69th
- Last Game: L 77-64 vs South Florida
Next Game
- Opponent: Charleston Southern
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. George Washington
- Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 17-13
- Overall Rank: 132nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 281st
- Last Game: W 88-73 vs Bowie State
Next Game
- Opponent: Alcorn State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. La Salle
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 16-14
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 278th
- Last Game: L 84-77 vs Miami (FL)
Next Game
- Opponent: Rosemont
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
13. Saint Louis
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd
- Last Game: W 75-74 vs Louisiana Tech
Next Game
- Opponent: @ NC State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
14. Fordham
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 8-23
- Overall Rank: 220th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: L 77-55 vs St. John's
Next Game
- Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
15. Rhode Island
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 7-23
- Overall Rank: 224th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 197th
- Last Game: L 67-56 vs Delaware
Next Game
- Opponent: New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
