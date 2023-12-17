Adam Thielen will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thielen has put up a team-best 827 yards (on 85 catches) with four TDs so far this season. He's been targeted 113 times, and is averaging 63.6 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Thielen and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thielen vs. the Falcons

Thielen vs the Falcons (since 2021): 1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 12 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The pass defense of the Falcons is giving up 203 yards per contest this season, which ranks ninth in the NFL.

The Falcons' defense is ranked 23rd in the NFL with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Thielen with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thielen Receiving Insights

In eight of 13 games this year, Thielen has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Thielen has received 23.7% of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (113 targets).

He has 827 receiving yards on 113 targets to rank 77th in NFL play with 7.3 yards per target.

Thielen has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored four of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Thielen has been targeted 12 times in the red zone (34.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 7 TAR / 5 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 6 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 10 TAR / 6 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.