At Bank of America Stadium in Week 15, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be lined up against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons 109.3 8.4 25 81 6.52

Adam Thielen vs. Jessie Bates III Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has racked up 827 receiving yards on 85 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Carolina is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,154 passing yards (165.7 per game). It ranks 27th with 11 passing touchdowns.

The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 30th in the NFL with 197 total points scored (15.2 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (3,510).

Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.6 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 35 times (third-fewest in NFL).

Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense

Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 101 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.

In the air, Atlanta has given up the ninth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 2,639 (203 per game).

The Falcons are allowing 20.7 points per game, 12th in the NFL.

Atlanta has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Jessie Bates III Rec. Targets 113 39 Def. Targets Receptions 85 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.7 26 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 827 101 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 63.6 7.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 301 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 12 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 5 Interceptions

