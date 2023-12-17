Adam Thielen vs. the Falcons' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
At Bank of America Stadium in Week 15, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be lined up against the Atlanta Falcons pass defense and Jessie Bates III. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on this intriguing matchup.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Falcons
|109.3
|8.4
|25
|81
|6.52
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Adam Thielen vs. Jessie Bates III Insights
Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense
- Adam Thielen has racked up 827 receiving yards on 85 catches to pace his squad this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Carolina is having trouble when it drops back to pass this season, with just 2,154 passing yards (165.7 per game). It ranks 27th with 11 passing touchdowns.
- The Panthers are bottom-10 in points this year, placing 30th in the NFL with 197 total points scored (15.2 per contest). They also rank 30th in total yards (3,510).
- Carolina is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 36.6 pass attempts per contest.
- In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 35 times (third-fewest in NFL).
Jessie Bates III & the Falcons' Defense
- Jessie Bates III has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 101 tackles, two TFL, and nine passes defended to his name.
- In the air, Atlanta has given up the ninth-lowest number of passing yards in the NFL, 2,639 (203 per game).
- The Falcons are allowing 20.7 points per game, 12th in the NFL.
- Atlanta has allowed four players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.
- The Falcons have allowed a touchdown pass to 16 players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Adam Thielen vs. Jessie Bates III Advanced Stats
|Adam Thielen
|Jessie Bates III
|Rec. Targets
|113
|39
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|85
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|9.7
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|827
|101
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|63.6
|7.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|301
|2
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|4
|5
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.