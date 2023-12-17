See how each Big South team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Presbyterian

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 20-8

8-4 | 20-8 Overall Rank: 247th

247th Strength of Schedule Rank: 310th

310th Last Game: L 99-29 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. High Point

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 17-10

4-6 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 25th

25th Last Game: L 77-40 vs Davidson

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Norfolk State

Norfolk State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

3. UNC Asheville

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-11

4-6 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 274th

274th Strength of Schedule Rank: 359th

359th Last Game: L 60-51 vs East Tennessee State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

4. Radford

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 12-17

4-8 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 298th

298th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 62-46 vs Queens (NC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Charleston (SC)

@ Charleston (SC) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

5. Winthrop

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-14

6-5 | 12-14 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 260th

260th Last Game: W 65-60 vs Georgia State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ North Florida

@ North Florida Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

6. South Carolina Upstate

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 12-16

5-6 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 311th

311th Strength of Schedule Rank: 330th

330th Last Game: W 61-58 vs Furman

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18

7. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 5-23

2-8 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 330th

330th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 81-59 vs Georgia Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Charlotte

Charlotte Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18

8. Longwood

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 3-24

2-8 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 344th

344th Strength of Schedule Rank: 140th

140th Last Game: L 86-49 vs William & Mary

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Mid-Atlantic Christian

Mid-Atlantic Christian Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-27

1-10 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 351st

351st Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: L 115-37 vs Florida

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game