The Los Angeles Rams will play the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, December 17 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Rams will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Rams are compiling 23 points per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 20th, allowing 22.3 points per game. The Commanders' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 30.4 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On the offensive side of the ball, they rank 23rd with 20.1 points per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Commanders vs Rams on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Commanders vs. Rams Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-6.5) Under (50.5) Rams 33, Commanders 15

Place your bets on the Rams-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Commanders Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington has won five games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing eight times.

The Commanders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

In 2023, eight Washington games have gone over the point total.

Commanders games average 42.3 total points, 8.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Rams Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Los Angeles has compiled a 6-5-2 record against the spread this season.

The Rams have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

In Los Angeles' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The over/under in this game is 50.5 points, 6.1 higher than the average total in Rams games this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders vs. Rams 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23 22.3 22.2 20.2 23.7 24.1 Washington 20.1 30.4 18 34.5 21.9 26.9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.