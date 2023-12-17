The Washington Commanders' (4-9) injury report has six players listed as they prepare for their Sunday, December 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams (6-7). The game begins at 4:05 PM at SoFi Stadium.

Watch the Commanders in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Commanders' last game was a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams head into this matchup following a 37-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their most recent outing.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brian Robinson Jr. RB Hamstring Out Saahdiq Charles OL Calf Full Participation In Practice Tyler Larsen C Knee Limited Participation In Practice Charles Leno Jr. OT Hip Full Participation In Practice James Smith-Williams DE Hamstring Out Emmanuel Forbes CB Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Tutu Atwell WR Concussion Questionable Ben Skowronek WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Aaron Donald DT Rest Questionable Michael Hoecht OLB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Quentin Lake DB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Higbee TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Rob Havenstein OT Groin Questionable Brian Allen OL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Commanders vs. Rams Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Rams or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Commanders Season Insights

The Commanders have not been getting things done on defense, ranking second-worst with 379.8 total yards allowed per game. They have been better offensively, regstering 336.2 total yards per contest (16th-ranked).

The Commanders rank 23rd in points per game (20.1), but they've been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 30.4 points surrendered per contest.

The Commanders rank 11th in passing yards per game (236.2), but they've been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking worst in the NFL with 266 passing yards conceded per contest.

With 99.9 rushing yards per game on offense, Washington ranks 23rd in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 17th, giving up 113.8 rushing yards per game.

At -10, the Commanders have the worst turnover margin in the NFL this season.

Commanders vs. Rams Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-6.5)

Rams (-6.5) Moneyline: Rams (-300), Commanders (+240)

Rams (-300), Commanders (+240) Total: 50.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.