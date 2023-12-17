Best Bets, Odds for the Falcons vs. Panthers Game – Week 15
Check out best bets as the Carolina Panthers (1-12) will look to halt a six-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
When is Falcons vs. Panthers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model projects the Falcons to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by slightly more points (5.6 to 3).
- The implied probability for this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 60.8% chance to win.
- The Falcons have a 4-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- Atlanta has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- This season, the Panthers have been the underdog 13 times and won one of those games.
- This season, Carolina has won one of its 12 games, or 8.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Atlanta (-3)
- The Falcons have gone 4-9-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-2 when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
- The Panthers are 3-9-1 against the spread this season.
- In games this year when an underdog by 3 points or more, Carolina is 3-8-1 against the spread.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (33)
- Atlanta and Carolina average 1.5 more points between them than the over/under of 33 for this matchup.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 46.9 points per game, 13.9 more than the point total in this game.
- Falcons games with a set total have hit the over five times this season (38.5%).
- The Panthers have gone over in four of their 13 games with a set total (30.8%).
Desmond Ridder Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|12
|198.0
|9
|16.3
|5
Stephen Sullivan Receptions (Our pick: 0.5/Over)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|15.0
|0
