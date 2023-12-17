Will Hayden Hurst Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Hayden Hurst did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 15 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Seeking Hurst's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Rep Hayden Hurst and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 15, Hurst has 18 receptions for 184 yards -- 10.2 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 32 occasions.
Keep an eye on Hurst's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Hayden Hurst Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week:
- Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Ian Thomas (DNP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 85 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Will Mallory
- Click Here for Jake Browning
- Click Here for Jalen Nailor
- Click Here for Ja'Marr Chase
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hurst 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|18
|184
|67
|1
|10.2
Hurst Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|7
|5
|41
|1
|Week 2
|Saints
|3
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|3
|1
|11
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|3
|3
|21
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|4
|2
|54
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|4
|2
|14
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.