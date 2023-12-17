How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network will air this Hurricanes versus Capitals game.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 21st in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|27
|11
|15
|26
|16
|12
|54.3%
|Martin Necas
|30
|9
|14
|23
|12
|12
|37.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|30
|10
|11
|21
|8
|18
|45.3%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|30
|11
|8
|19
|13
|12
|49.5%
|Stefan Noesen
|30
|9
|10
|19
|6
|7
|34.9%
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (77 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|27
|5
|12
|17
|16
|9
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|27
|10
|7
|17
|20
|19
|35%
|Dylan Strome
|27
|12
|5
|17
|9
|16
|53.3%
|John Carlson
|27
|1
|14
|15
|37
|20
|-
|Connor McMichael
|27
|6
|7
|13
|8
|11
|38.8%
