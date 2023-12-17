Ian Thomas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the air, Thomas has been targeted six times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero TDs.

Ian Thomas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 85 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 4 51 25 0 12.8

Thomas Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Lions 2 1 28 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 9 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 1 1 6 0

