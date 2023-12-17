The Carolina Hurricanes, Jesperi Kotkaniemi included, will play the Washington Capitals on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Kotkaniemi intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kotkaniemi has a plus-minus of -6, while averaging 15:11 on the ice per game.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 games this year (out of 30), including multiple points four times.

In six of 30 games this year, Kotkaniemi has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 15 Points 2 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

