The Maine Black Bears (6-4) go up against the James Madison Dukes (7-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

JMU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

JMU vs. Maine Scoring Comparison

The Dukes score an average of 71.3 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 60.7 the Black Bears allow.

JMU has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 60.7 points.

Maine's record is 6-2 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

The 61.4 points per game the Black Bears score are only 2.1 more points than the Dukes allow (59.3).

Maine is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.3 points.

When JMU gives up fewer than 61.4 points, it is 5-1.

The Black Bears shoot 40.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Dukes concede defensively.

The Dukes' 41.7 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.8 higher than the Black Bears have conceded.

JMU Leaders

Peyton McDaniel: 10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

10.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 32.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Jamia Hazell: 11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

11.1 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Ashanti Barnes-Williams: 8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10)

8.2 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 60 3PT% (6-for-10) Kseniia Kozlova: 11 PTS, 58.3 FG%

11 PTS, 58.3 FG% Steph Ouderkirk: 5.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

