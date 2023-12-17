With the Washington Commanders playing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 15 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is John Bates a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will John Bates score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a TD)

Bates' 15 receptions are good enough for 131 yards (11.9 per game). He has been targeted on 20 occasions.

Bates does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

John Bates Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Broncos 5 3 46 0 Week 3 Bills 2 2 12 0 Week 4 @Eagles 1 1 6 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 8 Eagles 1 1 17 0 Week 9 @Patriots 2 1 -5 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 3 3 21 0 Week 11 Giants 2 2 15 0 Week 13 Dolphins 1 0 0 0

