The VMI Keydets (2-9) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Longwood Lancers (11-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Longwood vs. VMI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Longwood Stats Insights

This season, the Lancers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Keydets' opponents have made.

In games Longwood shoots better than 41.5% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 20th.

The 80.8 points per game the Lancers record are 7.9 more points than the Keydets allow (72.9).

Longwood is 9-0 when scoring more than 72.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Longwood Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Longwood has performed better at home this season, posting 84.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.

Defensively the Lancers have played better in home games this season, giving up 59.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Upcoming Schedule