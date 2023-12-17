How to Watch Longwood vs. VMI on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VMI Keydets (2-9) hope to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Longwood Lancers (11-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Longwood vs. VMI Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Longwood Stats Insights
- This season, the Lancers have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.4% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Keydets' opponents have made.
- In games Longwood shoots better than 41.5% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.
- The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lancers sit at 20th.
- The 80.8 points per game the Lancers record are 7.9 more points than the Keydets allow (72.9).
- Longwood is 9-0 when scoring more than 72.9 points.
Longwood Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Longwood has performed better at home this season, posting 84.4 points per game, compared to 75.8 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Lancers have played better in home games this season, giving up 59.7 points per game, compared to 63.2 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Longwood has played better when playing at home this year, averaging 7.6 treys per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.8 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Longwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 62-61
|Memorial Hall Gym
|12/11/2023
|Gallaudet
|W 92-61
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 80-67
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/20/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|-
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
