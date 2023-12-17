The VMI Keydets (2-7) face the Longwood Lancers (8-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Longwood vs. VMI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Longwood Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Longwood Players to Watch

Walyn Napper: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Michael Christmas: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Szymon Zapala: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK Elijah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

VMI Players to Watch

Napper: 13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 4 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Massie: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Christmas: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Zapala: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Longwood vs. VMI Stat Comparison

Longwood Rank Longwood AVG VMI AVG VMI Rank 56th 81.8 Points Scored 72 234th 12th 60.6 Points Allowed 72.4 206th 8th 41 Rebounds 38.3 29th 6th 14.1 Off. Rebounds 9.9 123rd 295th 5.9 3pt Made 7.3 190th 215th 12.8 Assists 12 258th 171st 11.7 Turnovers 15.7 356th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.