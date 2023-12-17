Old Dominion vs. VCU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 17
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Stuart C. Siegel Center has the VCU Rams (9-1) matching up with the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) at 1:00 PM (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a 58-53 victory for VCU, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Monarchs head into this contest after a 57-53 victory against Delaware on Thursday.
Old Dominion vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia
Old Dominion vs. VCU Score Prediction
- Prediction: VCU 58, Old Dominion 53
Old Dominion Schedule Analysis
- The Monarchs captured their signature win of the season on December 3, when they secured a 55-42 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 78) in our computer rankings.
- The Rams have the most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).
Old Dominion 2023-24 Best Wins
- 55-42 at home over FGCU (No. 78) on December 3
- 57-53 on the road over Delaware (No. 146) on December 7
- 59-48 at home over Buffalo (No. 202) on November 11
- 72-66 on the road over William & Mary (No. 222) on November 30
- 60-29 at home over Elon (No. 317) on November 28
Old Dominion Leaders
- En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 32.9 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
- Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG%
- Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Old Dominion Performance Insights
- The Monarchs are outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 60.9 points per game (266th in college basketball) and give up 46.1 per contest (first in college basketball).
