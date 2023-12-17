How to Watch Panthers vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-12) bring a six-game losing streak into a matchup with the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium.
We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Panthers
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers Insights
- This season the Panthers rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (15.2) than the Falcons surrender (20.7).
- The Panthers collect 270 yards per game, 43.9 fewer yards than the 313.9 the Falcons give up.
- Carolina rushes for 104.3 yards per game, 6.6 fewer yards than the 110.9 Atlanta allows.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 17 times this season, two more turnovers than the Falcons have forced (15).
Panthers Home Performance
- At home, the Panthers score fewer points (13.6 per game) than they do overall (15.2). But they also allow fewer at home (22.8) than overall (26.2).
- The Panthers pick up 231.4 yards per game at home (38.6 fewer than overall), and concede 268.8 at home (29.6 fewer than overall).
- Carolina picks up 136.4 passing yards per game at home (29.3 fewer than overall), and allows 156 at home (19.4 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers accumulate 95 rushing yards per game at home (9.3 fewer than overall), and give up 112.8 rushing yards at home (10.2 fewer than overall).
- The Panthers convert 35.6% of third downs at home (0.6% less than overall), and concede on 36.9% of third downs at home (1.7% more than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Panthers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|at Tennessee
|L 17-10
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Tampa Bay
|L 21-18
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 28-6
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Tampa Bay
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.