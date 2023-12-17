Sunday's game between the Radford Highlanders (3-8) and the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) at Dedmon Center has a projected final score of 66-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Radford squad securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Highlanders are coming off of a 57-45 victory over Liberty in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Radford vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Radford vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Radford 66, Queens (NC) 59

Other Big South Predictions

Radford Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Highlanders took down the Liberty Lady Flames on the road on December 13 by a score of 57-45.

Radford has six losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Radford 2023-24 Best Wins

57-45 on the road over Liberty (No. 153) on December 13

67-49 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 9

Radford Leaders

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14.0 3PT% (6-for-43)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14.0 3PT% (6-for-43) Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 37.0 FG%

4.1 PTS, 37.0 FG% Olivia Wagner: 5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

5.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)

Radford Performance Insights

The Highlanders' -112 scoring differential (being outscored by 10.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 54.5 points per game (327th in college basketball) while allowing 64.6 per contest (202nd in college basketball).

The Highlanders are putting up 57.0 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are averaging 52.8 points per contest.

Radford surrenders 58.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 68.0 when playing on the road.

