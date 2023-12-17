How to Watch the Radford vs. Queens (NC) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (3-8) will attempt to halt a four-game home losing streak when hosting the Queens (NC) Royals (5-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.
Radford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Radford vs. Queens (NC) Scoring Comparison
- The Royals score just 2.9 more points per game (67.5) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (64.6).
- Queens (NC) has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 64.6 points.
- Radford has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.5 points.
- The Highlanders score 13 fewer points per game (54.5) than the Royals give up (67.5).
- Queens (NC) is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 54.5 points.
- This year the Highlanders are shooting 36.1% from the field, 5.4% lower than the Royals concede.
Radford Leaders
- Ashlyn Traylor: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 14 3PT% (6-for-43)
- Taniya Hanner: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 37 FG%
- Olivia Wagner: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)
- Maci Rhoades: 5.3 PTS, 46.5 FG%, 48.3 3PT% (14-for-29)
Radford Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Niagara
|L 64-53
|Gallagher Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 85-40
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/13/2023
|@ Liberty
|W 57-45
|Liberty Arena
|12/17/2023
|Queens (NC)
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
