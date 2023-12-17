Will Sam Howell Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 15?
Should you bet on Sam Howell hitting paydirt in the Washington Commanders' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Will Sam Howell score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Howell has racked up 243 rushing yards (18.7 per game) on 40 carries with five touchdowns.
- Howell has scored multiple rushing TDs once this season. He has scored on the ground in four games in all.
Sam Howell Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|19
|31
|202
|1
|1
|2
|11
|1
|Week 2
|@Broncos
|27
|39
|299
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Bills
|19
|29
|170
|0
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 4
|@Eagles
|29
|41
|290
|1
|0
|6
|40
|0
|Week 5
|Bears
|37
|51
|388
|2
|1
|4
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|14
|23
|151
|3
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Giants
|22
|42
|249
|0
|1
|2
|15
|0
|Week 8
|Eagles
|39
|52
|397
|4
|1
|3
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Patriots
|29
|45
|325
|1
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Seahawks
|29
|44
|312
|3
|0
|2
|17
|0
|Week 11
|Giants
|31
|45
|256
|1
|3
|3
|35
|1
|Week 12
|@Cowboys
|28
|44
|300
|0
|1
|2
|13
|1
|Week 13
|Dolphins
|12
|23
|127
|0
|1
|4
|21
|2
