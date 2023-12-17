Sam Howell vs. Matthew Stafford in Week 15: Commanders vs. Rams Preview, Stats
QBs Matthew Stafford and Sam Howell will be going toe to toe on December 17, when the Los Angeles Rams (6-7) and Washington Commanders (4-9) meet at SoFi Stadium. In the column below, we dig into the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to carry his team to victory.
Commanders vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
Sam Howell vs. Matthew Stafford Matchup
|Sam Howell
|2023 Stats
|Matthew Stafford
|13
|Games Played
|12
|65.8%
|Completion %
|60.2%
|3,466 (266.6)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|3,062 (255.2)
|18
|Touchdowns
|19
|14
|Interceptions
|9
|243 (18.7)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|68 (5.7)
|5
|Rushing Touchdowns
|0
Other Matchup Previews
Sam Howell Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 269.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
- Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards
Rams Defensive Stats
- This season, the Rams are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has allowed 2,947 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- Against the run, the Rams' D ranks 17th in the NFL with 1,472 rushing yards allowed (113.2 per game) and 16th with 11 rushing touchdowns allowed.
- Defensively, Los Angeles is 21st in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.5%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranks 11th at 51.3%.
Matthew Stafford Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 267.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Commanders Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Rams are midde-of-the-pack in points allowed (22.3 per game), ranking 20th in the NFL.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Los Angeles has been midde-of-the-pack this year, ranking 20th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 2,947 (226.7 per game).
- Against the run, the Rams have given up 1,472 total rushing yards (17th in NFL) and rank 15th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.2).
- On defense, Los Angeles is 11th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 51.3%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it is 21st (39.5%).
