Tommy Tremble was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Tremble's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Entering Week 15, Tremble has 14 receptions for 86 yards -- 6.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hip

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week: Ian Thomas (DNP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 85 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 15 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 19 14 86 28 3 6.1

Tremble Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0 Week 10 @Bears 3 3 16 0 Week 11 Cowboys 3 1 4 1 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 7 0 Week 14 @Saints 3 1 2 0

