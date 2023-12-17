Tommy Tremble has a tough matchup when his Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons give up 203 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Tremble has caught 14 passes on 19 targets for 86 yards and three scores. He averages 7.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Tremble and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tremble vs. the Falcons

Tremble vs the Falcons (since 2021): 5 GP / 11.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 11.6 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 203 passing yards the Falcons allow per contest makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have totaled 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Falcons' defense is 23rd in the NFL in that category.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Panthers Player Previews

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Tremble with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tremble Receiving Insights

Tremble has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet two times in four games this year.

Tremble has been targeted on 19 of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (4.0% target share).

He has averaged 4.5 yards per target (86 yards on 19 targets).

Tremble has tallied a touchdown catch in three of nine games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (18.8% of his team's 16 offensive TDs).

Tremble (four red zone targets) has been targeted 11.4% of the time in the red zone (35 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.