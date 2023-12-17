Sunday's contest between the No. 16 Virginia Tech Hokies (7-2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-7) squaring off at Jersey Mike's Arena has a projected final score of 71-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET on December 17.

The Hokies took care of business in their most recent matchup 85-40 against Radford on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Rutgers 64

Other ACC Predictions

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

On November 24 versus the Kansas Jayhawks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings, the Hokies registered their signature win of the season, a 59-58 victory at a neutral site.

Virginia Tech has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

Virginia Tech has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Virginia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

59-58 over Kansas (No. 51) on November 24

76-70 over Tulane (No. 165) on November 25

72-51 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 214) on November 20

94-55 at home over High Point (No. 266) on November 6

105-36 at home over Houston Christian (No. 288) on November 16

Virginia Tech Leaders

Elizabeth Kitley: 21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG%

21.7 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.3 BLK, 57.1 FG% Georgia Amoore: 16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

16.9 PTS, 7.8 AST, 43.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Cayla King: 9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69)

9.1 PTS, 34.6 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (24-for-69) Matilda Ekh: 9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

9.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Carleigh Wenzel: 5.6 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 61.5 3PT% (8-for-13)

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies put up 81.0 points per game (29th in college basketball) while allowing 58.0 per contest (76th in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 23.0 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.