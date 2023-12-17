How to Watch VMI vs. Longwood on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.
VMI vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI Stats Insights
- The Keydets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Lancers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
- VMI has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
- The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at eighth.
- The Keydets' 70.3 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lancers give up to opponents.
- VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
VMI Home & Away Comparison
- VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 59.2 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than away (74.2).
- Beyond the arc, VMI makes fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (11.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.6%) than at home (39.6%) as well.
VMI Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Presbyterian
|L 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/9/2023
|American
|L 77-69
|Cameron Hall
|12/12/2023
|@ Radford
|L 73-56
|Dedmon Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|12/22/2023
|Penn State-New Kensington
|-
|Cameron Hall
|1/3/2024
|@ Wofford
|-
|Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
