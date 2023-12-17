The VMI Keydets (2-9) will visit the Longwood Lancers (11-1) after dropping seven consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

VMI vs. Longwood Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VMI Stats Insights

  • The Keydets' 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Lancers have given up to their opponents (39.1%).
  • VMI has compiled a 2-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 39.1% from the field.
  • The Keydets are the 53rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lancers sit at eighth.
  • The Keydets' 70.3 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 61.2 the Lancers give up to opponents.
  • VMI is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

VMI Home & Away Comparison

  • VMI scores 81.8 points per game at home, and 59.2 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Keydets are conceding 7.2 fewer points per game at home (67.0) than away (74.2).
  • Beyond the arc, VMI makes fewer triples on the road (5.2 per game) than at home (11.0), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28.6%) than at home (39.6%) as well.

VMI Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Presbyterian L 75-71 Cameron Hall
12/9/2023 American L 77-69 Cameron Hall
12/12/2023 @ Radford L 73-56 Dedmon Center
12/17/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center
12/22/2023 Penn State-New Kensington - Cameron Hall
1/3/2024 @ Wofford - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

