VMI vs. Longwood: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The VMI Keydets (2-9) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Longwood Lancers (11-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Longwood vs. VMI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
VMI vs. Longwood Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VMI vs. Longwood Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Longwood Moneyline
|VMI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Longwood (-18.5)
|144.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Longwood (-18.5)
|144.5
|-4000
|+1260
VMI vs. Longwood Betting Trends
- VMI is 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Keydets have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.
- Longwood has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of six out of the Lancers' nine games this season have hit the over.
