VMI vs. Longwood December 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Longwood Lancers (8-1) face the VMI Keydets (2-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
VMI vs. Longwood Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
VMI Players to Watch
- Walyn Napper: 13.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Johnathan Massie: 12.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Michael Christmas: 12.2 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Szymon Zapala: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Elijah Tucker: 7.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Longwood Players to Watch
VMI vs. Longwood Stat Comparison
|Longwood Rank
|Longwood AVG
|VMI AVG
|VMI Rank
|56th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|72.0
|234th
|12th
|60.6
|Points Allowed
|72.4
|206th
|8th
|41.0
|Rebounds
|38.3
|29th
|6th
|14.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|123rd
|295th
|5.9
|3pt Made
|7.3
|190th
|215th
|12.8
|Assists
|12.0
|258th
|171st
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.7
|356th
