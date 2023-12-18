Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arlington Today - December 18
If you live in Arlington, Virginia and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Arlington, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at Marshall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Falls Church, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
