Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Fairfax, Virginia is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Springfield High School at Oakton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington-Liberty High School at McLean High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wakefield High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Herndon High School at Langley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfax High School at Alexandria City High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
