Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fauquier Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Fauquier, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Fauquier, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at John Handley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Winchester, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fauquier High School at Brentsville District High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- Conference: Northwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
