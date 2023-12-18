Hornets vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-15) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE. The point total is set at 226.5 in the matchup.
Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-10.5
|226.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score over 226.5 points.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 232.5, six more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Charlotte is 10-14-0 ATS this year.
- The Hornets have been victorious in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 226.5
|% of Games Over 226.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|12
|48%
|112.5
|224
|114.8
|235.8
|223.4
|Hornets
|16
|66.7%
|111.5
|224
|121
|235.8
|229.0
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Five of the Hornets' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (4-6-0) this season.
- The Hornets put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (114.8).
- Charlotte is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.
Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|10-14
|1-3
|14-10
|Raptors
|12-13
|0-0
|13-12
Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Hornets
|Raptors
|111.5
|112.5
|23
|21
|7-6
|6-1
|7-6
|6-1
|121
|114.8
|26
|19
|3-2
|7-2
|1-4
|5-4
