The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) are keeping their eye on six players on the injury report, including Gordon Hayward, as they prepare for their Monday, December 18 game against the Toronto Raptors (10-15) at Scotiabank Arena, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hornets lost their most recent game 135-82 against the 76ers on Saturday. The Hornets got a team-leading 14 points from Brandon Miller in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg Cody Martin SF Out Knee P.J. Washington PF Questionable Shoulder 13.3 5.1 2.4 Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Gordon Hayward SF Questionable Illness 15.2 4.9 4.7 LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

