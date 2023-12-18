How to Watch the Hornets vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-15) on December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 47.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 48% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has compiled a 4-8 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48% from the field.
- The Raptors are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 14th.
- The Hornets average just 3.3 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow (114.8).
- Charlotte is 7-6 when it scores more than 114.8 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Hornets score 110.1 points per game, 3.3 less than away (113.4). On defense they concede 120.2 points per game at home, 1.9 less than on the road (122.1).
- The Hornets pick up 0.5 fewer assists per game at home (25.1) than on the road (25.6).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|LaMelo Ball
|Out
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Terry Rozier
|Questionable
|Thumb
|P.J. Washington
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Mark Williams
|Questionable
|Back
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Illness
