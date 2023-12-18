Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in King George Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in King George, Virginia today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
King George, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
King George High School at Stafford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
