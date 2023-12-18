Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Middlesex, Virginia, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Middlesex, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Christchurch School at The Steward School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Richmond, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
