Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Montgomery, Virginia? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Blacksburg High School at Giles High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18

7:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Pearisburg, VA

Pearisburg, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School