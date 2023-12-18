Monday's contest that pits the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) versus the High Point Panthers (4-6) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-60 in favor of Norfolk State. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Spartans' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 67-39 loss to Auburn.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Norfolk State vs. High Point Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, High Point 60

Other MEAC Predictions

Norfolk State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans captured their best win of the season on November 8, when they defeated the Drexel Dragons, who rank No. 146 in our computer rankings, 51-49.

Norfolk State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Norfolk State 2023-24 Best Wins

51-49 on the road over Drexel (No. 146) on November 8

58-51 over Colgate (No. 221) on November 26

66-64 on the road over William & Mary (No. 222) on November 6

67-53 at home over Appalachian State (No. 226) on November 16

70-46 on the road over Radford (No. 313) on November 12

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG% Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Norfolk State Performance Insights

The Spartans have been outscored by 1.1 points per game (posting 55.5 points per game, 320th in college basketball, while giving up 56.6 per outing, 64th in college basketball) and have a -13 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.