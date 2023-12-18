The High Point Panthers (4-6) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Norfolk State vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up 16.3 fewer points per game (55.5) than the Panthers allow (71.8).
  • High Point's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.5 points.
  • The 59.5 points per game the Panthers score are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans allow (56.6).
  • When High Point scores more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.
  • Norfolk State is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.
  • The Spartans' 36.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.

Norfolk State Leaders

  • Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%
  • Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
  • Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
  • Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

Norfolk State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Chicago State W 76-68 Jones Convocation Center
12/10/2023 @ Wake Forest L 51-46 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Auburn L 67-39 Neville Arena
12/18/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/28/2023 UNC Wilmington - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
12/31/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

