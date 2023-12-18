How to Watch the Norfolk State vs. High Point Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (4-6) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MEAC Games
Norfolk State vs. High Point Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans put up 16.3 fewer points per game (55.5) than the Panthers allow (71.8).
- High Point's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.5 points.
- The 59.5 points per game the Panthers score are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans allow (56.6).
- When High Point scores more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.
- Norfolk State is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.
- The Spartans' 36.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.
Norfolk State Leaders
- Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%
- Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)
- Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
Norfolk State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 76-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|L 51-46
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Auburn
|L 67-39
|Neville Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/28/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
|12/31/2023
|@ Longwood
|-
|Joan Perry Brock Center
