The High Point Panthers (4-6) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Norfolk State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Norfolk State vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up 16.3 fewer points per game (55.5) than the Panthers allow (71.8).

High Point's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 55.5 points.

The 59.5 points per game the Panthers score are just 2.9 more points than the Spartans allow (56.6).

When High Point scores more than 56.6 points, it is 4-2.

Norfolk State is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 59.5 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 37.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Spartans concede.

The Spartans' 36.8 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Panthers have conceded.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG%

16.2 PTS, 9.3 REB, 51.5 FG% Niya Fields: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33)

7.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 34.6 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (14-for-33) Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 27.3 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20) Makoye Diawara: 6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.5 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Danaijah Williams: 6.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)

