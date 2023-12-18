The Famous Toastery Bowl will feature the Old Dominion Monarchs hitting the field against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Offensively, Old Dominion ranks 101st in the FBS with 22.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 67th in points allowed (386.2 points allowed per contest). Western Kentucky ranks 56th in total yards per game (396), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 426.7 total yards conceded per contest.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has thrown for 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) to lead Old Dominion, completing 56.9% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 166 rushing yards on 122 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Kadarius Calloway has 594 rushing yards on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has piled up 551 yards on 110 attempts, scoring four times.

Reymello Murphy has hauled in 27 receptions for 495 yards (41.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Kelby Williams has caught 23 passes for 428 yards (35.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has racked up 29 grabs for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 3,317 yards on 288-of-469 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Elijah Young is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 477 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Young has also chipped in with 17 catches for 183 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has taken 69 carries and totaled 310 yards with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has hauled in 963 receiving yards on 75 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 11 touchdowns as a receiver.

Dalvin Smith has recorded 436 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Easton Messer has racked up 416 reciving yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

