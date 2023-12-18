The Old Dominion Monarchs and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers play in the Famous Toastery Bowl on December 18, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

Old Dominion is totaling 22.9 points per game on offense this year (101st in the FBS), and is allowing 26.3 points per game (67th) on the other side of the ball. Western Kentucky ranks 56th in total yards per game (396), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-worst in the FBS with 426.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Key Statistics

Old Dominion Western Kentucky 350.8 (97th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396 (62nd) 386.2 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426.7 (109th) 150 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (116th) 200.8 (97th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (19th) 17 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (78th) 16 (71st) Takeaways (Rank) 25 (3rd)

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has compiled 2,026 yards (168.8 ypg) on 165-of-290 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 166 rushing yards (13.8 ypg) on 122 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Kadarius Calloway has 594 rushing yards on 78 carries with four touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has carried the ball 110 times for 551 yards (45.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reymello Murphy's team-leading 495 yards as a receiver have come on 27 receptions (out of 47 targets) with three touchdowns.

Kelby Williams has put together a 428-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 23 passes on 49 targets.

Javon Harvey has compiled 29 catches for 391 yards, an average of 32.6 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

Western Kentucky Stats Leaders

Austin Reed leads Western Kentucky with 3,317 yards on 288-of-469 passing with 31 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Elijah Young, has carried the ball 96 times for 477 yards (39.8 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Markese Stepp has piled up 310 yards (on 69 carries) with three touchdowns.

Malachi Corley has totaled 75 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 963 (80.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 109 times and has 11 touchdowns.

Dalvin Smith has racked up 436 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 41 receptions.

Easton Messer's 35 receptions (on 48 targets) have netted him 416 yards (34.7 ypg) and four touchdowns.

