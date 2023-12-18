Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wythe, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

George Wythe High School at Bland County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18

4:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Rocky Gap, VA

Rocky Gap, VA Conference: Mountain Empire

Mountain Empire How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School