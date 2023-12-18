Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wythe Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Wythe, Virginia? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Wythe, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
George Wythe High School at Bland County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Rocky Gap, VA
- Conference: Mountain Empire
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Montgomery High School at Fort Chiswell High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Max Meadows, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
