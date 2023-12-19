The Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a six-game winning run when hosting the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Butler vs. Georgetown matchup.

Butler vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Butler has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Bulldogs' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Georgetown has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of six Hoyas games this season have hit the over.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Butler is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (65th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (64th).

The Bulldogs' national championship odds are the same now (+30000) compared to the start of the season (+30000).

Butler's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.3%.

Georgetown Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 While our computer ranking places Georgetown 175th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in significantly better, placing it 89th.

The Hoyas have experienced the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +30000 at the start of the season to +100000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Georgetown has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

