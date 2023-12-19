Virginia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Fairfax, Virginia today? We've got what you need.
Fairfax, Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chopticon High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Vienna, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Immanuel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayfield Secondary School at Lewis High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Springfield, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James W Robinson High School at Lake Braddock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Burke, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lakes High School at Patriot High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Nokesville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
