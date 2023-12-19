Hampton vs. Georgia Southern December 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Georgia Southern Eagles (6-2) play the Hampton Pirates (0-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
Hampton vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Hampton Players to Watch
- Terren Ward: 21.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Simone James: 12 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Eden Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ja'Nya Love-Hill: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Lydia Freeman: 5.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
